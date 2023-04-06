Dublin man sent for trial accused of having €3.2m worth of cocaine for sale and supply

Christopher Gaynor (39) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

A Dublin man charged with drug offences following the seizure of an estimated €3.2million of cocaine has been sent forward for trial.

Christopher Gaynor (39) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Woodavens in Clondalkin, is charged with possession of cocaine, as well as having the drug for the purposes of sale or supply.

The incident allegedly took place at Collinstown Grove in Clondalkin last August 21. It is alleged that drugs detectives recovered 40 blocks of suspected cocaine, with a street value of more than €3m, during the search.

A state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Maire Conneely gave the accused the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Wayne Kenny and one junior counsel on free legal aid. Due to the value of the drugs, Judge Conneely also assigned a second, senior counsel.

The judge further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be given to his legal team.

Mr Gaynor, who is on social welfare, has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

He was remanded on bail to appear before court later this month.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Gaynor must sign on each week at his local garda station.