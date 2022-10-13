Dublin man seen walking down middle of road by gardaí told them to ‘get f**ked’

Niall McGlynn (38) had been drinking shots, and was deeply apologetic for his behaviour.

A reveller who was stopped by gardaí walking down the centre of a road told officers to “get f**ked” and gave them the two fingers, a court has heard.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a four-month sentence, which he suspended for one year.

The defendant, of Castlefarm in Swords, admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour at Swords Main Street.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol at 3.25am on August 14 this year, when they came across a man walking down the centre of the road.

Gardaí tried to talk to McGlynn, but he told them to “get f**ked” and he gave them the two fingers.

Sgt McGarrity said McGlynn started shouting that he knew his rights, and then he ran off.

Officers came across him a short time later, Sgt McGarrity said. He was highly aggressive and abusive toward gardaí.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said McGlynn had turned his life around in recent years. He had a job and was in a stable relationship, and was very sorry for this “slip”.