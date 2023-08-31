Dublin man pleads guilty after being on the run from prison for more than 20 years

Hickey, from the Monasterboige Road in Dublin, was jailed for five years in 2000 for having a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life

Northern Ireland’s longest on the run prisoner today admitted being unlawfully at large for more than 20 years.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, 49-year-old Edward James John Hickey entered a guilty plea to the single charge against him that between 2 January 2001 and 11 January 2023, having been ordered to serve a jail sentence at HMP Magilligan “were afterwards, and before the expiration of the term for which you were so sentenced at large without lawful excuse.”

In 2000 at Belfast Crown Court Hickey, from the Monasterboige Road in Dublin, was jailed for five years for having a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life but having been given Christmas temporary parole, he failed to return to jail.

In court today defence counsel Martin Morgan said “the defendant is not requesting a pre-sentence report” in what he described as a “fairly straight forward case.”

“Certainly a PSR would not really add anything” given Hickey’s status and offending, said the barrister so remanding him back into custody, Judge Alistair Devlin said he would pass sentence on 22 September.