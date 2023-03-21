Dublin man Nathan Coakley accused of throwing petrol bomb at north inner city flat

Nathan Coakley (30) appeared in court charged with recklessly endangering life in an incident last July

A Dublin man is facing trial accused of throwing a petrol bomb at a block of flats during street violence in the north inner city.

Nathan Coakley appeared in court on Monday, March 20, charged with recklessly endangering life in an incident last July.

He was granted bail and the case against him was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Coakley (30), with an address at Upper Buckingham Street, Dublin 1, is charged over an alleged incident at Liberty House, Railway Street, last July 7.

He is charged with affray and producing a petrol bomb in a plastic bottle. He is also charged with reckless endangerment by lighting a petrol bomb and throwing it at the front of a flat at Liberty House.

A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused at Store Street station at 9.45pm on Sunday.

He made no reply to any of the charges after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets, the garda said. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment, meaning Mr Coakley will be sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

The garda had no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Smyth granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must sign on daily at Store Street garda station and have no contact directly or indirectly, including by electronic means with a named man and woman.

He is also to stay away from Liberty House, and be contactable by phone at all times.

The judge granted free legal aid. The accused took up bail and was released, to appear to court again on a date in May.

Mr Coakley has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.