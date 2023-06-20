Dublin man ‘lost the head’ and attacked car with umbrella in ‘case of road rage’

Declan Rooney (38) got out and started striking the other driver’s car, damaging it, during a roadside argument after he cut in front of the victim.

A motorist “lost the head” and attacked a car with an umbrella in a “classic case of road rage,” a court has heard.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court for payment of compensation.

Rooney, of Oranmore Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the man’s car.

The court heard the incident happened at New Nangor Road, Clondalkin, on October 26, 2022. Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the victim was driving in traffic at 5.30pm when Rooney tried to overtake him, cutting in front of him.

The two drivers got into an argument, during which Rooney got out of his car and walked toward the other man, who was still in his car.

The accused started hitting the car with an umbrella, causing damage to the driver’s side panel. He was captured on dashcam footage and the victim had been quoted €1,569 to repair the damage, Sgt Callaghan said.

Rooney later went to Clondalkin Garda Station, made a voluntary cautioned statement and was apologetic and co-operative.

The accused intended to pay for the damage but he expected it to be a lot lower and would need some time, his barrister said.

Rooney, who had had a serious alcohol addiction, could not really remember what happened.

“It was a classic case of road rage, he lost the head completely and that’s an understatement,” the accused’s barrister said.

Although he queried the cost of the repair, he accepted a “good deal of damage” was done and held his hands up.

The judge said he was measuring compensation at €1,200 and adjourned the case to October. If the money was paid, he said he would fine Rooney €100.