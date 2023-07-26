Dublin man jailed after smuggling cocaine filled Kinder Eggs hidden ‘up his a**e’ into Australia

Sam Mooney (28) from Dublin, was jailed for three years and three months

A Dublin man who was caught smuggling close to 100g of cocaine hidden internally in Kinder Surprise tubs into Australia has been jailed for more than three years today in Melbourne.

Sam Mooney (28) from Dublin, was jailed for three years and three months in Victoria County Court after pleading guilty to smuggling almost 100g of cocaine into Melbourne on a flight from the Middle East.

Mr Mooney told the court that he smuggled the drugs in an attempt to pay off a €13,000 drug debt back in Ireland, according to reports in the Herald Sun today.

Mooney arrived at border control in Melbourne on December 28, 2022, and told officers he was on a 10-day holiday to visit friends, but when his luggage tested positive on a swab for cocaine, he was handed over to the Australian Border Force.

The court heard that Mooney then told officers: “I’ve got something up my a**e”.

Police transported Mooney to Royal Melbourne Hospital for a CT scan. He later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that contained roughly 100 grams of cocaine.

Officers charged the man with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, namely cocaine. He has been remanded in custody since.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon said the arrest highlighted the extreme lengths some people went to in order to allegedly evade detection at the border.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic – there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs," Mr Salmon said at the time of Mooney’s arrest.

Mr Mooney’s solicitor Emily Allan told the court on Wednesday: “It has been a monumental stuff-up,” she said.

“(Prison) has been a blunt wake-up call,” the Herald Sun reported.

Judge John Carmody accepted Mooney’s early guilty plea: “He’s made frank admissions, perhaps that’s the Irish way,” he said.

“You are an example of a young man with a good family upbringing who’s been undone by drug addiction,” he said.

"Everything is in place for you to live a good, productive, law-abiding life.”

Mr Mooney agreed with the judge. With good behaviour, he will be eligible for early release in August 2024.