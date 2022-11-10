Dublin man gets two years for violent attack on fellow customer at Finglas takeaway

Dean Reynolds (30) pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm to Seamus Doyle at Texas Fried Chicken in Finglas.

A Dublin man has been given a two-year prison sentence for a violent attack on a fellow customer at a takeaway in Dublin City in 2017.

Dean Reynolds (30) pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm to Seamus Doyle on November 21, 2017, at Texas Fried Chicken in Finglas.

Detective Garda Jason O’Carroll told the court that he was on duty on the date in question and responded to a call to Texas Fried Chicken, where he found Mr Doyle bleeding and unsteady on his feet.

Mr Doyle told Det O’Carroll that he was hit from the side and did not know who hit him. However, CCTV footage from the takeaway was given to the gardaí, and Reynolds was identified and later arrested.

CCTV footage played in court showed Reynolds of Prior Hall, Kilmainham, approaching the victim and striking him on the head. The victim then fell to the ground, and Reynolds continued to kick the victim in both the body and the head.

The CCTV showed a brief engagement between the accused and the victim, which lasted seconds while the accused collected a spoon from the takeaway counter.

The victim refused medical treatment and did not wish to make a victim impact statement. Det O’Carroll told the court that the victim “wanted to move on and get on with his life”.

Reynolds, who has 34 previous convictions, was in the company of an infant at the time of the assault who witnessed the entire assault.

Mr Alan Morgan, a Case Manager with Chrysalis Project, a community drug project, gave evidence that Reynolds joined the project two years ago to address his drug and alcohol addictions.

The court heard that Reynolds is now involved in a care plan which helps him deal with his addictions and past traumas.

Niall Storan, BL, defending, said his client is very ashamed of the violence carried out during the assault on Mr Doyle. He also stated that his client has had a very difficult and unstable upbringing and began to steal at an early age.

Mr Storan said his client is a father of two and his partner was in court to support him. He said Reynold is engaging well in prison, especially in the area of education. A positive governor's report and a letter from the addiction councillor from Cloverhill Prison were handed into the court on behalf of Reynolds.

Reynolds also addressed the court and said, “there is no excuse for my actions; I couldn’t watch CCTV footage”.

He also said he has “brought shame on my partner, family and kids” and “I am begging for a chance; I just really want a chance”.

Two handwritten letters from the accused's sisters were handed into the court.

Judge Melanie Greally said she “had the opportunity of watching the CCTV footage that captured the incident”. She said it was “an unprovoked and motiveless attack”.

The judge noted that the accused experienced a high level of childhood trauma. He began to display behaviour problems and anger at a young age.

Judge Greally said the aggravating factor, in this case, was the high level of violence carried out while the accused was in charge of a child who witnessed the entire attack.

In this case, Judge Greally said the mitigating factors were the guilty plea and the remorse expressed by the accused. His difficult personal history, his devotion to his family and partner, his efforts to rehabilitate, and his education efforts while in custody.

Judge Greally sentenced him to three years in prison, with the final twelve months suspended for twelve months. He must also keep the peace and be of good for those twelve months. Credit will be given for time served on his matter.