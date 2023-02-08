Dublin man fined after brandishing knife in ‘standoff’ over move to ‘dodgier’ hostel

The court heard Michael Lynott (52) had 23 previous convictions and it was all related to drink and drugs

Michael Lynott was being moved to another hostel that he didn’t like

A hostel resident brandished a knife during a “standoff” after he was told he was being moved to what he thought was a “dodgier” place, a court heard.

Gardaí had to get armed support to deal with Michael Lynott (52) as he “lost the plot” during the incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €250 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Lynott pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon at Ardfert House, Nelson Street, Dublin 7.

A garda sergeant told the court officers received a report from management that there was an incident at the hostel on June 7 last year.

The accused was no longer resident there and was moving; he had a wardrobe against the door and a knife in his hand, the sergeant said.

Gardaí sought armed support and a short time later, Lynott handed over the knife and was arrested.

He was no longer a resident at the hostel.

“It sounds as if he didn’t want to go, he wanted to hold onto his place and there was a bit of standoff,” Judge Smyth said.

The defence said Lynott had not threatened anyone with the weapon and it was more a threat to hurt himself.

Lynott had 23 previous convictions and it was all related to drink and drugs, which he struggled with.

At the time of the incident he was staying at the hostel and things were “going OK” for him, she said.

There was an altercation with another resident, Lynott was being moved to “one of the dodgier hostels” and he became very, very upset, the court heard.

“He just sort of lost the plot, he never threatened anyone, he was mostly threatening himself,” the defence said. “This is sad, more than anything else.”

The accused had not been in custody for a number of years.

He was now back living with the Simon Community and was in receipt of social welfare.

The judge gave Lynott five months to pay the fine.