Dublin man facing trial for Carl Carr murder arrested for drug trafficking in Spain

A DUBLIN man facing trial over the ‘love triangle’ murder of an Irish expat whose body was found near a Costa Blanca motorway has been re-arrested as the alleged leader of a drug trafficking organisation.

Wayne Walsh was held four years ago on suspicion of killing Carl Carr in a fight with a knuckleduster before allegedly using bleach to clean up their rented Spanish villa.

His arrest followed the discovery of 38-year-old Mr Carr’s body by the AP-7 motorway between Benijofar and Algorfa, a 20-minute drive north from where the Irishman was last seen in September 2018.

Three other suspects including Walsh’s British part-time model girlfriend and a UK-born female bar manager were also held in Spain, with a second Irishman identified at the time as the suspected co-author of the homicide and made the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

The case has yet to come to trial and it was not immediately clear today if prosecutors have laid formal charges.

But overnight it emerged Walsh is back behind bars after a drugs arrest.

The 35-year-old had been released on conditional bail in August 2020 while he continued to be investigated over Mr Carr’s violent death.

He has been re-arrested by the Civil Guard on suspicion of leading a gang based in the Costa Blanca resort of Torrevieja which was using parcel and courier companies to send drugs to the UK, Ireland and the States.

The organisation allegedly hid the drugs in packages they pretended contained vehicle parts or clothes and sent using fake names including fictitious car companies.

Walsh was one of four people arrested in an operation led by the Civil Guard in Paiporta south of Valencia.

Officers seized 89 kilos of cannabis and cannabis resin in different parcels intercepted at a courier firm in the town, Madrid’s Barajas Airport and Walsh’s home.

A pistol with a silencer and ammunition as well as around 10 kilos of cannabis is also understood to have been seized at a property in Rojales near Torrevieja south of Alicante which Walsh used.

Police have not yet made any official comment on his arrest, which occurred on March 1.

He was remanded in prison two days later following a behind-closed-doors court appearance.

Well-placed sources said they had launched an investigation after a tip-off from the manager of an unnamed courier firm in Paiporta who suspected a package he had been told contained car parts had drugs inside instead.

It was due to be sent to the UK and was found to contain 14 kilos of cannabis resin with the logo ‘Narco Wars.’

Walsh became a target of the police investigation after he was linked to a man who allegedly handed in another parcel bound for Ireland which supposedly contained clothes but had six kilos of cannabis inside.

The logo on the drugs, which contained a high concentration of THC which produces the high sensation users feel, is said to have matched the logo on the cannabis seized at Walsh’s home.

The other three people held include two women. Their nationalities have not yet been made public but at least one is believed to be British.

The Civil Guard are known to be hunting two other people, including a British man, they suspect are also involved.

Police have said they believe Mr Carr was killed the same day he disappeared - September 16 2018.

He was found buried in a shallow grave at the end of January 2019 alongside two bottles of bleach.

A poster for Carl Carr posted in Spain after he went missing

Although he was a convicted drugs dealer, investigators have insisted they believe drugs played no part in the crime and suspect Walsh saw red after being told the British part-time model mother of his young son, one of the women arrested, had become romantically involved with his flatmate.

Locals said at the time womaniser Walsh had started seeing his on-off partner again after a split but was also sleeping with a local bar manager who was also arrested.

The four people remanded in custody after their arrests and court appearance were made ‘investigados’, a legal term in Spain which literally means ‘under investigation.’

The two women are known to have been granted bail after less than three months behind bars but Walsh was kept in prison for longer before being freed pending an ongoing probe and told he must stay in Spain and had to sign on at court regularly.

Court officials and prosecutors could not be reached today to confirm whether they had been indicted, although it is not out of the ordinary in Spain for criminal investigations of the sort involving Wayne Walsh to drag on for years before trial.

Carl’s grief-stricken mum Marie said after being told her son’s body had been found: “The Spanish police have told me Carl’s death has nothing to do with drugs. I believe he was killed because of a romantic triangle, by a man he knew who accused him of dating one of his girlfriends.

“He told me twice in the last conversation we had that he loved me. Those were his last words, ‘I love you Mam.’”

Saying he spoke regularly to his two young children in Ireland by a former long-term partner, she added: “I knew this was never a voluntary disappearance. He talked to his children every day and he talked to me every second day.

“Whoever did this to my son must pay the consequences.”

Mr Carr was one of three men jailed in December 2008 in Ireland after being caught with €1.43 million of heroin and cocaine.

Gardai pounced after mounting a surveillance operation at St Joseph’s Hospital in the northern Dublin suburb of Raheny and seeing maintenance man Declan Broderick hand over the drugs to Carr.

Broderick, from Coolock on Dublin City’s Northside, and Carr, then 28, from the Dublin suburb of Marino, were both sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Katherine Delahunt at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A third man named as Graham Doyle, from Baldoyle,, was sentenced to three years jail.