Dublin man charged with firearm offences after sister's death is remanded in custody
A Dublin man accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd in March has been remanded in continuing custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Mother of five Sandra, 36, was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9pm on March 19.
Emergency services were alerted before she was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Her younger brother Derek Boyd, 27, also from Collins Place, was charged with unlawful possession or control of five rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and a Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol at his sister's home address on March 19.
He did not apply for bail at a hearing on March 23 and has remained in custody since.
Boyd appeared today at Cloverhill District Court via video link.
Judge Victor Blake adjourned the case until July 6 for gardai to obtain the DPP’s directions.
At an earlier hearing, Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan told the court: “It's a complex case, there will be a substantial file submitted to the DPP on this matter, and we are asking for further, more serious charges."
At Mr Boyd’s first court appearance in March, Detective Sergeant Mangan said he had "no comment" to the ammunition charge, and in response to the gun possession offence, "he made no reply".
The defence said the firearms charges "relate to a terrible accident" and a "heart-breaking tragedy". At the outset, lawyers said they did not anticipate any bail application in this case.
