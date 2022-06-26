abandoned vehicle  | 

Dublin man charged with drink driving following incident at London's Gatwick Airport

Andris Sibu (34) of Lamb Alley in Dublin, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit
Esther McCarthy

A man has been arrested and charged with drink driving following an incident at Gatwick Airport in London yesterday.

Andris Sibu (34) of Lamb Alley in Dublin, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

The charge follows an incident at Gatwick Airport on Friday where a vehicle was reportedly abandoned at the north terminal.

The man has been released on bail to appear in Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 16th.

Gatwick Inspector Richard Church said: “We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we investigated this incident.”


