Dublin man charged over armed robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports bookmaker’s

A man charged over an armed raid at a bookmaker’s shop in Dublin at the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Gardaí responded to a panic alarm and reports that staff were threatened before a sum of cash was taken on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Rapple (51) of Brookfield Grove, Dublin, was charged with robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports, Stillorgan, on April 29 and held pending his appearance before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court on Monday.

The court heard he made "no reply" to the robbery charge.

He was also charged with a breach of the peace and producing a screwdriver as a weapon while appearing to be committing a theft offence at a south Dublin Centra shop on Friday. His reply to the weapon charge was: “It was not me.”

Detective Sergeant Barry Brennan of Dundrum Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Mr Rapple’s barrister Kevin McCrave told the court his client was reserving his position on bail and, at this stage, he consented to be held in custody.

Judge Liddy noted the defence position and remanded him to prison pending his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Legal aid was granted.

Judge Liddy also acceded to a request from the barrister to direct medical attention be given to the accused in custody.

Mr Rapple, yet to indicate a plea, was not required to give evidence. Gardaí must seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.