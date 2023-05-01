Dublin man charged over armed robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports bookmaker’s
Michael Rapple (51) of Brookfield Grove, was charged with robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports, Stillorgan, on April 29
A man charged over an armed raid at a bookmaker’s shop in Dublin at the weekend has been remanded in custody.
Gardaí responded to a panic alarm and reports that staff were threatened before a sum of cash was taken on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Rapple (51) of Brookfield Grove, Dublin, was charged with robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports, Stillorgan, on April 29 and held pending his appearance before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court on Monday.
The court heard he made "no reply" to the robbery charge.
Read more
He was also charged with a breach of the peace and producing a screwdriver as a weapon while appearing to be committing a theft offence at a south Dublin Centra shop on Friday. His reply to the weapon charge was: “It was not me.”
Detective Sergeant Barry Brennan of Dundrum Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.
Mr Rapple’s barrister Kevin McCrave told the court his client was reserving his position on bail and, at this stage, he consented to be held in custody.
Judge Liddy noted the defence position and remanded him to prison pending his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.
Legal aid was granted.
Judge Liddy also acceded to a request from the barrister to direct medical attention be given to the accused in custody.
Mr Rapple, yet to indicate a plea, was not required to give evidence. Gardaí must seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Today's Headlines
TRAGIC DISCOVERY | Gardaí investigate after man (50s) found dead in Bantry, Co Cork
'NO REPLY' | Dublin man charged over armed robbery of €1,285 from BoyleSports bookmaker’s
'CULTUTRE OF FEAR' | Gardaí quitting at the rate of two per week due to ‘overwork, stress and bullying’
Sick | Big screen tribute to loyalist murderer Michael Stone at football match sparks fury
RIP | Tributes paid to Eddie Corcoran, the scout who discovered Robbie Keane, following death
'agitated' | Man who allegedly called worker ‘horrible human being’ during Covid mask row loses discrimination claim
'Dirty money' | Mob boss Christy Keane’s killer nephew charged with money laundering
'inevitable consequence' | Middle-class cocaine users line dealers’ pockets, Fr Peter McVerry says
EXCLUSIVE | Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s European property empire
Funeral held for victims of Co Tyrone crash