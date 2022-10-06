Dublin man caught with nearly €380k in proceeds of crime cash jailed for three years

Murray was arrested and told gardai that he was in financial difficulties at the time, owing several debts including €6,000 to the Revenue.

A man who agreed to transport €379,400 because he was in financial difficulties has been handed a three-year prison sentence.

Derek Murray (39) of Greenwood Walk, Ayrfield, Dublin 13, pleaded guilty to possessing €379,400 as the proceeds of crime at Skelligs Lane, Artane, Dublin 5 on May 24, 2021.

Murray has no previous convictions.

Judge Nolan imposed a three-year sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today saying that Murray had “involved himself in serious crime” as money is the reason why criminals engage in criminal activity.

Garda Detective Susan Plunkett told the court that gardaí were carrying out surveillance of a property after receiving confidential information about money laundering and the supply of drugs.

At 8.10 pm on the day in question, the accused pulled up in his work van outside this property but did not get out.

Gardai observed a man leave the house at 8.40 pm carrying a Lidl shopping bag. He placed the bag in the passenger seat of the vehicle and spoke with the accused.

They later stopped the van, where they found the shopping bag and a boot bag containing bundles of cash, totalling €379,400.

Murray was arrested and told gardai that he was in financial difficulties at the time, owing several debts including €6,000 to the Revenue.

Det Plunkett told Jane Murphy, BL, prosecuting, that Murray stated he had agreed to transport the money in exchange for €1,500.

The accused told gardaí that he had been contacted by a third party, who offered him a way to make money. He was told to download the Signal app and to go to the address which was under surveillance.

Murray told gardaí that he knew the bag contained a serious amount of money when he saw it and panicked. He said he would have been given the delivery address the next day.

Derek Murray pictured arriving to Dublin circuit court this morning.. Pic Collins Courts

Det Plunkett agreed with Karl Monahan, BL, defending, that Murray had admitted having cash in his car when stopped by gardaí and had been fully cooperative. His client handed his phone to gardaí and provided them with the password.

Det Plunkett also agreed with defence counsel that Murray was performing a limited function under the direction of a third party.

Murray's employer gave evidence that the accused had worked with his company as a technician for 21 years and had continued in his role after the company became aware of his offending.

Mr Monahan told Judge Nolan that it “speaks volumes” of Murray's character that his employer was willing to speak up on his behalf.

His client had been aware that he would be transporting money, but did not know that it would be a “considerable amount”.

He said his client is the father of three children and was in a long-term relationship at the time, which has since ended. Murray is now in a new relationship and his partner is pregnant.

Mr Monahan said Murray found himself in a “nightmare situation” which had turned his life on its head. His client has been suffering from mental health difficulties.

Mr Monahan said Murray was in extreme financial difficulty and was offered an opportunity, which he took. He asked Judge Nolan for leniency, suggesting that a non-custodial sentence may be appropriate.

Judge Nolan said the accused is a “mature man who was asked to do something criminal” in exchange for money and had “succumbed to temptation”.

Acknowledging Murray's remorse and previous good character, Judge Nolan said it would have been obvious to the accused that the bag contained a lot of money.

Considering the mitigating factors, Judge Nolan concluded that it would be “very unlikely” that Murray would re-offend in the future. However he said a custodial sentence had to be imposed as punishment on the accused and as a deterrence.