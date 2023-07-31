Dublin man caught with cocaine worth over €700k is jailed for five years

9 Kg of cocaine with a value of €702,702 was found. €2,900 cash was found in Stephen Tormey’s (39) pocket

A Dublin man has been sentenced to five years in prison for having over €702,000 worth of cocaine in his possession.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Stephen Tormey (39) of Summerfield Lawn, Clonsilla Road, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with a value of €702,702 and to cash to the sum of €2,900, in the Carpenterstown area which is believed to be the proceeds of criminal conduct on February 3, 2023.

He has six previous convictions.

Passing sentence last Thursday, Judge Elma Sheahan said the maximum sentence available to the court is life in prison. She said there is a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years for this crime but this minimum can be vacated in exceptional circumstances.

Judge Sheahan said the accused had come forward from the District Court on a signed plea, and this is something that the court will take into consideration.

The judge said she would consider his previous convictions for similar offending as an aggravating factor. She set a headline sentence of eight years. She outlined the mitigating factors as the early guilty plea noting that this saved the gardai significant time, his level of cooperation, and the testimonials handed into the court.

Judge Sheahan said, “I am concerned of the impact a lengthy sentence will have on the accused's young family.” She said she must “consider if it would be appropriate to suspend part of this sentence to help with rehabilitation, and I believe it would.”

She sentenced Tormey to five and a half years in prison with the final six months suspended. She backdated this sentence to when he went into custody.

Detective Garda James Doolin told Kate Egan BL, prosecuting, that gardai received confidential information that Tormey would be in the possession of drugs in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin on the date in question. Gardai stopped him, and his car was searched.

Det Gda Doolin said 9 Kg of cocaine with a value of €702,702 was found. €2,900 cash was found in Tormey’s pocket. He was arrested, interviewed, and detained. He acknowledged that the drugs were found in his car.

Det Gda Doolin agreed that Tormey’s mobile phone was seized, and messages found on his phone showed that he was acting under the direction of others. He said that Tormey had no trappings of wealth. He has been in custody since his arrest.

Det Gda Doolin agreed with Dominic McGinn, SC, defending, that his client was cooperative and came forward on a signed plea. Mr McGinn said his client has had problems in the past with drugs and has tried to address them, but he relapsed, and that is what led to this offending.

Mr McGinn said this is “a serious offence due to the quantity of drugs,” but while his client has been in prison, he has been engaging in education and is now a qualified cardiac first responder. He said he is using this time in the most productive way possible and is actively seeking to improve his life.

He asked the court not to impose an enormous term with immediate effect.