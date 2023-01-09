Dublin man caught throwing cocaine, tablets and phone into Wheatfield prison avoids jail

Adam Branagan (29) had “turned his life around” in the last seven months, and was now clean and sober, his lawyer said

A Dublin man who threw a pipe containing cocaine, tablets and a mobile phone into the grounds of Wheatfield Prison has battled an addiction to drugs for most of his adult years, a court heard.

Adam Branagan (29) had “turned his life around” in the last seven months, and was now clean and sober, his lawyer said.

Judge David McHugh imposed a 10-month sentence which he suspended for a period of two years.

The defendant, with an address at Roselawn Road in Castleknock, admitted trying to bring drugs and a mobile phone into Wheatfield Prison on July 2, 2020.

Garda Dean Foster told Blanchardstown District Court that prison officers contacted gardaí shortly before 3pm saying that a man was throwing drugs over the wall into the prison.

Gda Foster said prison officers provided a description of the alleged culprit to him, and he found Branagan, who matched the description he had been given, a short distance away.

The defendant was stopped on Cherry Orchard Green in Ballyfermot, and Gda Foster said prison officers confirmed that Branagan was the culprit.

Gda Foster said prison officers found a pipe in the prison grounds. It had a mobile phone attached to it, as well as two deals of cocaine, with a street value of €100, and six deals of tablets, worth €50.

The court heard that Branagan had 36 previous convictions, including three for drug-related offences.

His defence said that Branagan was a single man who had battled addiction issues for most of his adult years.

He committed this offence due to his own drug addiction at the time, the court heard.

The defence said Branagan had completed a detox programme and had now been clean of drugs for some seven months.

The defence added Branagan had finally realised the error of his ways, was no longer coming to the attention of gardaí and was focused on staying away from drugs.

Judge McHugh warned Branagan this was his final chance, and he faced going to jail if he appeared before the court again.