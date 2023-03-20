Dublin man and woman accused of threatening to kill city centre shop staff with hammer

Bryan Mulligan (35) and Sarah Treacy (30) allegedly told staff they would kill them and insulted them with racial slurs

A man and woman threatened shop workers with a hammer and used racial slurs against them, it is alleged.

Gardaí claim Bryan Mulligan (35) and Sarah Treacy (30) produced the hammer in a city centre convenience store and threatened to kill staff.

The case against them was adjourned for CCTV evidence to be viewed by Judge Bryan Smyth when they appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Mulligan, of Glasmore Park, and Ms Treacy, of Mooretown Avenue, both in Swords, are charged with the same offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

It is alleged that in the course of a dispute, while appearing to be about to commit theft, they produced a hammer capable of inflicting serious injury, in a manner likely to intimidate.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Spar, Liffey Street, Dublin 1 on October 12, 2019.

A garda sergeant told the judge the DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The garda said it was alleged gardaí received a call that both suspects had come into the shop, wandered around, selected a number of items and left with them.

The court heard the pair came back to the store with a hammer, told staff they would kill them and insulted them with racial slurs.

It was also alleged the male accused was found in possession of a hammer and was arrested.

The judge said he needed to see CCTV evidence before deciding on jurisdiction, which will determine whether the case can remain in the district court.

The accused’s solicitor Holly Laher said the defence had not yet seen footage.

The case was adjourned to a date later this month and the defendants were both remanded on continuing bail.

Neither defendant was required to address the court during the hearing.