Dublin man allegedly breached domestic violence order with ‘I miss you’ text

A Dublin man accused of breaching a domestic violence order by phoning and texting his estranged partner was “hopelessly in love” with her, a court has heard.

The man was prohibited from contacting her under a protection order but his “emotions got the better of him”, his defence lawyer said in a plea for bail.

Judge Patricia Cronin granted him bail on condition he has no further contact with the woman and adjourned the case.

Dublin District Court

Dublin District Court heard the accused, in his 40s, allegedly called and texted the woman several times after the order was served on August 10. Gardaí objected to bail.

His solicitor said the messages were not threatening in nature but “I miss you, I love you and things like that”.

“He’s hopelessly in love,” the solicitor said.

He accepted his partner, who he has a child with, was put in fear and said it was “a misguided attempt to communicate with the woman he loves”.

It was a volatile relationship and there were “two people in this”, he said.

The judge said she would give the accused a chance and granted bail on condition he does not contact the woman by any means.