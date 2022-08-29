Dublin man allegedly breached domestic violence order with ‘I miss you’ text
A Dublin man accused of breaching a domestic violence order by phoning and texting his estranged partner was “hopelessly in love” with her, a court has heard.
The man was prohibited from contacting her under a protection order but his “emotions got the better of him”, his defence lawyer said in a plea for bail.
Judge Patricia Cronin granted him bail on condition he has no further contact with the woman and adjourned the case.
Read more
Dublin District Court heard the accused, in his 40s, allegedly called and texted the woman several times after the order was served on August 10. Gardaí objected to bail.
His solicitor said the messages were not threatening in nature but “I miss you, I love you and things like that”.
“He’s hopelessly in love,” the solicitor said.
He accepted his partner, who he has a child with, was put in fear and said it was “a misguided attempt to communicate with the woman he loves”.
It was a volatile relationship and there were “two people in this”, he said.
The judge said she would give the accused a chance and granted bail on condition he does not contact the woman by any means.
Today's Headlines
horror ordeal | Well-known criminal and pal arrested after women assaulted and robbed on Kildare night out
emergency response | Two dead (80s) and third injured after horror multi-vehicle crash in Cork
Oh Boy | Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new series
'Whirl of Culture' | Dublin city centre location listed among “coolest streets in the world”
suspended | Injunction granted against Westmeath teacher who refused to address trans pupil as 'they’
Bri Love You | Kerry Katona says Brian McFadden proposed after 3 weeks because she was so ‘good in bed’
'Deepest Sympathies' | Boxer Barry McGuigan leads tributes to GAA star who died after 6-week cancer battle
swimming tragedy | Enagh Lough drowning victims named as priest tells of families’ devastation
brought to justice | Man who spent years on the run in Ireland after US death crash is jailed for 11 years
major blow | Cocaine worth €65 million en route from South America seized at Dutch port