Dublin man accused of slamming window on garda’s fingers during Covid lockdown
Gerard Byrne (63) is accused of pulling the window down on the garda’s fingers as the two were having a conversation
A Dublin man was talking to a garda through an open window during Covid lockdown when he slammed it on the officer’s fingers, injuring him, it is alleged.
Gerard Byrne (63) is accused of pulling the window down on the garda’s fingers as the two were having a conversation during an investigation at his home.
The case against him was adjourned when he appeared in Dublin District Court.
Mr Byrne, with an address at Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, is charged with assaulting a garda on May 14, 2020.
A garda sergeant said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.
Judge Bryan Smyth asked for an outline of the allegations.
The court heard gardaí had gone to the accused’s address to investigate an incident and because it was during lockdown, they were speaking to Mr Byrne through a window.
In the course of the conversation, it was alleged, the accused pulled the window down onto the garda’s fingers, injuring them.
The judge said he would need to see a medical report before he decided on jurisdiction.
Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said prosecution evidence had not yet been disclosed and the garda sergeant handed him a written summary of the allegations.
Judge Smyth ordered full disclosure to the defence and adjourned the case to April 25, for a decision on jurisdiction.
