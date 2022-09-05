Dublin man (58) appears in court charged with stealing helicopter

“I note the alleged theft is of a helicopter, which is a first for me”, the judge said.

Seamus Collins (58) had the case against him adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court to give him time to consider a plea.

Mr Collins, with an address at Hazelhatch Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin is charged with stealing a Robinson R44 Raven helicopter.

The offence is alleged to have happened at a location within the State between January 1 and February 10, 2009. The theft is alleged to have been from a named man and another person.

Garda Cian Logan told the court he arrested the accused on a date last month for the offence of theft and charged him. Mr Collins’ reply to the charge after caution was “I will be seeking legal advice”.

Robinson R44 Raven helicopter

Gda Logan said the DPP had directed summary disposal of the case in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

This means if the accused is contesting the charge, the case will be sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Daniel Cahalane said he had just received disclosure of the prosecution’s evidence.

“We will let you consider it with Mr Collins, you have some things to consider with respect of the subject matter, I think,” the judge said.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said if the case was to stay in the district court the judge would have to consider whether to accept jurisdiction.

She asked if he wished to hear an outline of the prosecution’s case from Gda Logan.

The judge declined and said he would “let it run” to the next date, for the accused to first consider a plea.

He remanded Mr Collins on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date in November.

The accused was not required to address the court and has not yet entered a plea.

The charge is under Section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​