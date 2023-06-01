Dublin man (43) shouted ‘burn n***** burn’ while playing Guns N’ Roses loudly

He had a large kitchen knife in his back pocket when he opened his door to gardaí, a court heard.

A caterer who played Guns N’ Roses music loudly and screamed racial slurs in the early hours of the morning had a large kitchen knife in his back pocket when he opened his door to gardaí, a court heard.

David O’Shea (43) denied he shouted “burn n***** burn”.

Judge David McHugh convicted and sentenced O’Shea to four months in prison.

The defendant was found guilty of having a knife and resisting arrest.

O’Shea’s former neighbour told Blanchardstown District Court he was at home at Brookfield Cottages, Orchard Road in Clondalkin, at around 2am on January 3, 2021 when he heard very loud music coming from next door.

O’Shea was screaming “burn n***** burn” and there was loud banging.

The man said this loud music and shouting went on for some time but stopped when gardaí arrived.

Garda Paraic McCarthy said he heard Guns N’ Roses playing very loudly, and a man shouting “burn n***** burn”.

He knocked on the door and shouted in an open window, and eventually the music was turned off and O’Shea came to the door.

He told gardaí to “go f**k yourselves” and told them he “knows the law”.

The defendant stepped outside the door and Gda McCarthy said he saw what appeared to be a knife in his back pocket.

He shouted “knife, knife” to warn his colleagues, and the three gardaí rushed at O’Shea to disarm him.

A struggle ensued and O’Shea resisted arrest. A large kitchen knife was found in O’Shea’s back pocket.

In his evidence, O’Shea denied shouting “burn n***** burn”.

He also claimed the knife was in his pocket because he had been making a sandwich in the kitchen.

O’Shea further claimed gardaí could not have seen a knife, as he was standing behind the door, and they pushed into his house.

Finding him guilty, Judge McHugh said he was satisfied O’Shea had used serious racial slurs.

The defence said O’Shea, a dad of three, was evicted and was homeless after the incident. He had worked in the catering industry but was out of work at the time due to the Covid pandemic.

The defence said this had a very significant impact on O’Shea, who was in debt, and suffering from depression.

His father died two weeks before this incident, and things “spiralled out of control”, she added.