Dublin man (42) accused of burgling a house and carrying a hatchet

A DUBLIN man has been charged with burgling a house while carrying a hatchet in an incident in west Dublin yesterday.

Charles Russell (42) is also accused of trespassing at another house in the same area and damaging a car outside a third address.

He was remanded in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Russell, of Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, is charged with burglary - entering a house at Lohunda Green, Clonsilla with intent to commit a theft.

He is further charged with possession of a hatchet with a sharply pointed blade at the same location, criminal damage to the windscreen and rear driver’s window of a woman’s Honda Insight at the second address at Lohunda Green and trespassing in the garden of the third house at Lohunda Court “in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.”

Garda Ross Doyle told the court he arrested the accused under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act at Lohunda Green, Clonsilla yesterday and brought him to Blanchardstown garda station.

He was charged in Gda Doyle’s presence at 4.50pm and made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Gda Russell said he was objecting to bail, but defence solicitor Cian McCann said he was not making a bail application at this time.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on June 27, via video link.

Mr Russell has not yet entered pleas to the charges and was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

He was also assigned free legal aid following an application by his solicitor.