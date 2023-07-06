Dublin man (38) who used chainsaw to scare brother was acting ‘out of love’

Robert Power (38) claimed that he was worried about his brother’s health as he had not been eating, and he had already tried talking his brother out of his room, which had not worked.

A concerned man who brandished an electric chainsaw was just trying to scare his brother out of his bedroom, a court heard.

He claimed he plugged in the electric chainsaw and turned it on “just to make noise” but his brother knew he would never hurt him.

Judge Dermot Dempsey found Power guilty and imposed a six month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, with an address at Clannad, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, was found guilty of possession of a chainsaw on July 18, 2022.

Stephen Power told Swords District Court that on the day in question he went into the kitchen of his home between 10am and 11am to make some breakfast.

His brother was in a mood so he went back to his bedroom.

Stephen claimed his brother, Robert Power, started banging on his bedroom door, shouting “I’ll bring in a chainsaw if you don’t get out of the room”.

Stephen said he had locked his bedroom door, but he couldn’t get out of his window or the door, because Robert was running from one to the other.

Stephen said his brother then went out and got an electric chainsaw and plugged it in.

He kept telling him to come out of the room or he’d get the chainsaw, the victim alleged.

He was fearful and anxious of what might happen.

Garda James Mahedy said he was called to the house around 7pm. He said Stephen Power told him there had been a verbal argument between him and his brother Robert, who then produced a chainsaw.

Gda Mahedy said Robert was arrested and the chainsaw was seized.

In his evidence, Robert Power said he was concerned about his brother, who had not eaten for three weeks and had not left his bedroom.

The defendant claimed he tried to encourage his brother to eat, but he was told to “f**k off.”

Robert said he was trying to scare his brother out of his room with the chainsaw, and he turned it on just to make noise. He said there was no damage to the door.

In mitigation, his defence said his client was worried about his brother. He was trying to get his brother’s attention but he acted in the wrong manner.

He said Robert Power’s intent was “out of love”, he dearly loved his brother, and would never harm him.

Imposing a suspended sentence, Judge Dempsey said whatever the defendant’s concerns, brandishing a weapon was not a solution to resolving them.​