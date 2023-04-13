Dublin man (36) who smashed car window found still sitting in vehicle by gardai

The court heard Karl Gurr was currently serving a lengthy sentence and not due for release until October 2024.

A Dublin man who smashed a car window was still sitting in the vehicle when gardaí arrived, a court has heard.

Karl Gurr (36) had battled addiction issues but was now clean and sober.

Judge Máire Conneely imposed a two-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Eastham Park, Bettystown, Co Meath, admitted damaging a car window at Ryan’s Garage, Main Street, in Blanchardstown, on June 8, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí received a call that a male had caused damage to a vehicle.

Sgt Callaghan said Gurr was sitting in a Seat Leon when gardaí arrived, and he had smashed a rear passenger window to get into the car.

Gurr also admitted stealing groceries, valued at €155, from Dunnes Stores in Ongar on June 7, 2022.

In that incident, Sgt Callaghan said Gurr placed items in a bag and walked out of the shop.

He was stopped by security staff and the property was recovered. The court heard Gurr was serving a lengthy sentence and not due for release until October 2024.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin asked the judge to be lenient, saying Gurr was ashamed of his behaviour, and wished to apologise for it.

Gurr was doing well in custody, and completing an anti-violence programme.

He had addiction issues in the past, but was now sober, and focused on keeping his head down in custody.

Mr MacLoughlin also said Gurr had good family support.