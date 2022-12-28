Dublin man (35) who was passenger in stolen car is jailed for three months

Ian Lawlor (35) was sitting in the car outside the shops in Finglas when gardaí did a vehicle check and found the car had been stolen

A Dublin man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen car has been jailed for three months.

Ian Lawlor (35) was sitting in the car outside the shops in Finglas when gardaí did a vehicle check and found the car had been stolen.

Judge David McHugh convicted and sentenced Lawlor to three months in prison.

The defendant, with an address at North Cumberland Street, admitted being in a stolen vehicle at Barry Avenue in Finglas on August 26, 2020.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol when they saw a male sitting in the front passenger seat of a car.

Sgt Callaghan said that the car had been stolen.

Lawlor was arrested and taken to Finglas garda station where he was later charged.

The court heard Lawlor had previous convictions, was currently serving a sentence, and was not due for release until June 2023.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Harnett said the investigating garda in this case had since retired, and Lawlor could have challenged the matter, but he had pleaded guilty to it.

Mr Harnett said Lawlor had a number of matters before the courts, and had admitted most of them earlier this year.

The defendant believed this matter had been dealt with, Mr Harnett added.

Mr Harnett asked Judge McHugh to be lenient, and not extend Lawlor’s time in custody.

Judge McHugh imposed a three month sentence, to begin immediately.