Dublin man (24) allegedly tried to throw away bag containing loaded gun, court told

The accused, with an address at Wellview Grove in Mulhuddart, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition on July 16.

A CAR passenger ran from gardai and attempted to throw away a bag containing a loaded gun, it has been alleged.

Carl Cahill (24) allegedly jumped out of a car after it stalled in the Mulhuddart area of Dublin and threw away the bag, but detectives chased after him and arrested him.

The navy blue bag was recovered by gardai a short time later, and it contained a loaded semi-automatic firearm, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

There was one bullet in the chamber and two in the magazine, a garda alleged.

Mr Cahill's solicitor asked a judge to grant bail, saying the accused man's family was very concerned about him.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded Mr Cahill in custody with consent to cash bail, and adjourned the case to Friday.

Garda Gavin Campbell objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Outlining the allegation, Gda Campbell said gardai were on mobile patrol on Sunday night when a vehicle failed to stop for them in the Wellview area.

Gardai followed the car, which stalled on Wellview Avenue.

Gda Campbell alleged Mr Cahill was a passenger in the car, and he got out and ran from the scene.

He tried to throw away a dark navy blue bag at Wellview Grove, the court heard, but this bag was recovered and found to contain a loaded semi-automatic firearm.

Defence solicitor Fiona Brennan said Mr Cahill was willing to abide by any bail conditions, including a curfew and sign on condition.

Ms Brennan said Mr Cahill's family was in court to support him, they were very close, and they were very concerned about him. The accused had "tremendous family support", she said.

Ms Brennan asked the judge to grant bail, saying Mr Cahill did not have a passport, had never left Ireland and had "only been outside Dublin on very few occasions".

Judge Jones said the allegation was extremely serious, and a life may have been at risk.

Ms Brennan said Mr Cahill enjoyed the presumption of innocence, and she asked the judge not to engage in speculation.

Judge Jones remanded Mr Cahill in custody with consent to bail in his own bond of €100, with an independent surety of €6,000, or cash in lieu of surety.

He must also sign on at a garda station, reside at an agreed address and obey a curfew.

Ms Brennan asked the judge to direct that Mr Cahill receive medical attention whilst in custody.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charge