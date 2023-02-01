Dublin man (22) admits stealing delivery cyclist’s bike on night Josh Dunne was killed

Gavin Dooner, of East Wall, has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the events of January 26, 2021, in the north inner city.

George Gonzaga Bento leaves the Central Criminal Court after being acquitted of the murder of Josh Dunne in January 2021. Photo: Collins Courts

A 22-year-old Dublin man is due to be sentenced for stealing a delivery cyclist’s €400 bike on the night talented footballer Josh Dunne was stabbed to death.

These include one charge of theft of a Riddick electric-assisted bicycle valued at €400, the property of Tiago de Silva, on East Wall Road on January 26, 2021.

He has also admitted to assault causing harm to delivery cyclist Guilherme Quieroz, again, on the same date.

He is due to appear before Dublin Circuit Court on February 25 to face sentencing for those charges as well as a third offence of criminal damage to a house.

Brazilian native George Bento, a delivery cyclist who spent over 500 days in custody accused of murdering 16-year-old Josh Dunne – walked free after being cleared of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing in June 2022.

Mr Bento (36) had been in custody for about 18 months having been refused bail by the High Court, but following the verdicts, Judge Mr Justice Paul Burns told him he was free to go.

Josh Dunne

The jury of seven women and five men took a little over eight hours to reach unanimous verdicts on all counts following a six-week trial.

Josh, an unarmed teenager who was unknown to gardaí, died after being stabbed twice.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers said Josh suffered two stab wounds to the chest.

The cause of death was a wound to the middle of the chest that pierced the muscle between the ribs and entered the chest cavity, piercing the lung close to the heart.

It also penetrated the aorta, the body’s largest blood vessel.

Following the verdicts, Mr Justice Paul Burns thanked the jury and exempted them from further service for seven years.

After being released from custody in the court, Mr Bento gave a brief statement to waiting media who were gathered outside.

In it, Mr Bento – who faced life imprisonment if convicted – stated: “I said sorry at the beginning, at the end,” when asked if he accepted it was a very difficult day for the boy’s mother.

“Hopefully one day she could forgive me for what happened. I continue to say sorry.”

He added what happened to her son was never his intention.

“I’m very grateful, I pray a lot for that,” he said of being acquitted.

He felt great “emotion” and would need time to “process” the case and its outcome.

“Now my focus is my family and to spend some time with the people I love and the people who supported me,” he said. Mr Bento had been concerned his nationality might work against him but believed it had been a “fair” process.

Earlier, the jury in Mr Bento’s trial heard how he had only good intentions on his arrival in Ireland.

“I worked a lot and I always try to improve my life,” said Mr Bento, who arrived in Ireland in February 2019.

Soon, he found a job as a food delivery cyclist, but, like other couriers, was often attacked by youths, who threw stones and eggs.

During his murder trial, he said: “[I] always avoid, and always try to go away.”

“For them it was fun, for us we were working and trying to improve life,” he said in broken English, adding that he had not come to Ireland “to make problems” for anyone. “My intention is to do something good and never something bad,” he told his murder trial.

However, Josh Dunne’s mother Diane said she will never forgive Mr Bento. “I’ll never forgive him, no, never, no, never.” She said.

“I’m still going to fight for justice. This is only the start of it now of it now...”

“That (forgiveness) will never happen.

“ He took my child’s life and then he walks free. It is only showing other people ‘that’s grand, sure you can do that.

“I’m struggling (with the verdict) but I have to get there, I’ve two small ones to look after.”

Following his death in January of last year, the family of 16-year-old Josh – who played for Bohemians under-17s – remembered him in a tribute as “an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old.”

In a statement, they said: "Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch.

“We will always remember our Josh as a happy, caring and amazing boy. A dreamer and a doer.”