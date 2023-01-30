Dublin killer jailed over Michael Barr shooting sues motorist in personal injuries claim

Eamon Cumberton (34) is currently imprisoned at Portlaoise Prison after being convicted of Michael Barr's murder in the Sunset House pub

A Dublin man, who is serving a life sentence for murder, is to ask the Circuit Civil Court to be allowed to give evidence by video link from prison in a personal injuries claim he is pursuing.

Eamon Cumberton (34) was convicted of the murder of Michael Barr in the Sunset House pub in April 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He is currently imprisoned at Portlaoise Prison.

Cumberton, formerly of Mountjoy Street in Dublin’s north inner city, is suing motorist Robert Graczyk for damages for personal injuries arising out of a road traffic accident prior to his incarceration for murder.

In the absence of any judge to hear civil cases in Court 28 of the Circuit Court this week, Judge John O’Connor, in Court 22, took the call-over of Court 28 cases which were either struck out due to settlements or adjourned until a judge is available to hear them.

The court has already been told that Cumberton would be required to give evidence from prison and his case was listed for hearing today but owing to the shortage of judges was adjourned until mid-February.

Barrister Emmet Nolan, who appears for Cumberton with John M Quinn Solicitors, told Judge O’Connor the matter of giving video evidence would be raised at the later date.

Liability in Cumberton’s case has been conceded and the court will be asked only to assess the extent of compensation.

Mr Graczyk and his insurers are represented by barrister Conor Kearney who appeared with Delahunty O’Connor Solicitors.