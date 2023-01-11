Dublin killer (58) who shot woman in head with crossbow due back in court after 25 years in jail

Notorious murderer is allegedly caught in possession of a Taser

An Irishman who murdered a businessman and shot a woman through the head with a crossbow in Australia more than 25 years ago is due before a court in two weeks time on.

Ex-middle class professional Offer is regarded as one of Australia’s most infamous killers after he embarked on a shocking crime spree.

Dubliner Paul Offer (58) was only released from prison on parole last October after serving 25 years of a 34-year sentence for murder, attempted murder and soliciting to murder three witnesses.

The Daily Telegraph in Australia have reported that he was charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibited order.

He appeared via video-link at Paramatta Local Court last Friday which heard his bail had been revoked.

Dubliner Paul Offer (58) was only released from prison on parole last October after serving 25 years of a 34-year sentence for murder, attempted murder and soliciting to murder three witnesses.

He has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court again on January 25.

In a series of crimes that shocked Australia in 1997, the engineer who moved to the country from Ireland a few years earlier, set out to have several people who were due to testify against him in an insurance fraud case murdered.

He had fraudulently claimed AUS$200,000 from an insurance company for a boat and trailer which he falsely claimed he had bought and had been stolen.

Insurance investigators rumbled his scheme and he was charged with fraud.

After he was served with the book of evidence Offer decided to track down a number of witnesses who were due to testify against him and kill them one by one.

He first targeted his former friend Maher Gerges who was due to give evidence against him. He called to Mr Gerges’s Sydney home on February 15, 1997, with a crossbow and wearing a balaclava ready to murder his former pal.

However, Mr Gerges wife, Nagwa, answered the door but Offer opened fire anyway, shooting her in the head before fleeing the scene

Her husband pulled the bolt, which was not barbed, from her head in a move doctors said that saved her life.

Nagwa spent 34 days in a coma and was left with brain damage and paralysis down her right side.

Speaking afterwards about her ordeal she said: “I remember going from upstairs to downstairs, there was knocking, [at the door] three small knocks. I thought it was my husband’s brother coming back … I saw his eyes, that’s it,”

Her husband said: “I came out of the bathroom and there is my wife with an arrow sticking out of her head and she is dying in front of me. I didn’t know what I was doing, I just took the arrow out.”

Offer then tried to frame innocent Gerges for the attack by planting crossbow bolts at a business linked to his brother, making an anonymous call to cops but the investigating officers were rightly suspicious.

Offer moved to a caravan park in Brisbane with his wife and child as he continued to plot to murder witnesses.

His next target was Ronald Mills who had shown Offer the boat that he used to set up the insurance scam.

He didn’t know where Mills lived but rang his work phone a number of times unsuccessfully using his own mobile phone. He then got his target’s home phone number and called the number several times.

On September 27, 1997, he shot Mr Mills with a 9mm Luger fitted with a silencer when he answered the door to his home in Sydney.

Offer also solicited a pal, Alan Seaton, to kill Mr Mills, Mr Gerges and Mark Chapman who was also due to give evidence in the trial. Seaton thought Offer was joking about the hits and subsequently co-operated with cops.

Police raided Offer’s motorhome and found a treasure trove of evidence including the firearm and silencer used for the hit on Mr Mills, 200 rounds of ammo, balaclavas as well as addresses, pictures and photos of his targets and their families.

He initially denied involvement but pleaded guilty as his trial got underway in 2000. He was jailed for 34 years but was eligible for to apply for parole after 21 and was eventually released last year after 25 years.

Bizarrely, even after he was convicted, Offer asked another inmate if he could get someone to burn down Mr Gerges’s home and solicited another to try to kill Seaton.

Offer’s wife and child returned to Ireland after his arrest and Offer tried unsuccessfully to be allowed serve his sentence in an Irish prison so he could be closer to family.

Australian media reported that Offer is now back behind bars after he was charged with possessing a Taser in Surry Hills in Sydney on Thursday.