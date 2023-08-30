Dublin IT worker who punched woman in jaw during pub row given time to better himself

Hughes Foucart (51) had been at a friend’s birthday party when he got into a dispute with the woman’s group over something “trivial” and spilled a drink

An IT worker who punched a woman in the jaw when he lost his temper in a pub row has been given more time to take part in a restorative justice programme.

Hughes Foucart (51) had been at a friend’s birthday party when he got into a dispute with the woman’s group over something “trivial” and spilled a drink.

His defence said he may have been trying to hit someone else when he “unjustifiably” punched the woman, leaving her face swollen and bruised.

Foucart, of Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman at O’Neill’s pub on Main Street in Lucan on June 17 of last year.

His case was heard previously and came back before Blanchardstown District Court for a restorative justice report. The accused may be spared a criminal record if this is favourable.

Judge Gerard Jones was told that the report was not as favourable as the defence had hoped but English was not the accused’s first language and he may not have fully understood the purpose of the programme.

He now understood the opportunity being given to him, his lawyer said.

Judge Jones put the case back to be heard again in October.