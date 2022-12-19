Dublin hurler who kicked player in the head during GAA brawl spared conviction
Andrew Grattan (27) left the victim needing seven stitches to a deep gash on his forehead following the assault.
A hurler who kicked another player in the head during a melee at the end of a GAA club match has avoided a conviction after he paid €2,000 compensation to the victim.
Andrew Grattan (27) left the victim needing seven stitches to a deep gash on his forehead following the assault.
The case was before Judge David McHugh for sentencing after he ordered Grattan to complete the restorative justice programme.
Judge McHugh struck out the charge, leaving Grattan with a clean record, after he completed the programme and paid his victim compensation.
The defendant, of Stanford Green in Crumlin, had admitted seriously assaulting another man at St Peregrine’s GAA Club, Coolmine, Dublin 15 on July 14, 2020.
Blanchardstown District Court previously heard there was an altercation at the end of a hurling game, and the victim tried to separate players.
Garda Rachel Murphy said the victim fell to the ground and received a kick to the head as he fell backwards. He started bleeding and received a deep gash to the forehead.
The victim went to James Connolly Hospital, where he received seven stitches to his forehead.
CCTV footage was viewed, the court was told, and it showed a player from the opposing team, later identified as Grattan, kick the victim, who was wearing a helmet.
In a victim impact statement, the victim said he had a visible scar across his eye. He said he also had headaches for a few months but they had gone. However, he was still anxious about playing matches.
Defence solicitor Paddy McGarry previously said this incident took place during a melee. The defendant remembered getting a punch to the head, and was “unclear about what happened after that”.
Grattan worked as a carpenter, and had been a member of his GAA club for 20 years. He had also been penalised by his club, Mr McGarry added.
