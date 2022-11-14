Dublin gym owner who breached Covid rules was making videos to promote mental wellbeing

Ryan Donnelly (27) was left without a conviction

A gym owner who admitted breaching Covid regulations at the height of the pandemic was making online video lessons to help people suffering with mental health problems, a court heard.

Ryan Donnelly (27) was left without a conviction after Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered him to donate €250 to Skerries Youth Support Services and the judge struck out the matter.

The defendant, with an address at Black Rose Gym, Strand Street in Skerries, admitted a breach of Covid regulations at Black Rose Gym on January 12, 2021, in that he failed to ensure that members of the public were not permitted or granted access to a premises.

At the time, gyms were closed to members of the public, in an attempt to minimise and slow the spread of Covid-19.

Garda Maurice Cunningham told Swords District Court that gardaí received a number of reports that people had been seen coming and going from the Black Rose gym.

Gda Cunningham said he went to the gym shortly before 7pm and he spoke to a member of staff, who said that they were recording video lessons for online use.

Gda Cunningham said that he spoke to Donnelly, the owner of the gym, about a potential breach of Covid regulations.

The garda said Donnelly had apologised to him, saying that he was trying to help people suffering with mental health problems at the height of the pandemic.

Gda Cunningham said Donnelly was known to him, as a small business owner, and he was aware of his involvement in mental health charities.

The court heard that Donnelly had never been in trouble before.

The defence lawyer said Donnelly was working, had a partner and was paying rent.

He asked the judge to leave Donnelly without a conviction, saying the defendant had co-operated fully with gardaí and was willing to pay a contribution to charity.