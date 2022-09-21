Dublin grandfather caught with axe and machete on city street avoids criminal record
Christopher McCann (63) had the weapons in his waistband when gardaí came across him following a report that a man was brandishing an axe in public
A grandfather-of-four found carrying an axe and a machete on a city street in an “extremely bizarre episode” has been left without a criminal record.
Christopher McCann (63) had the weapons in his waistband when gardaí came across him following a report that a man was brandishing an axe in public.
McCann, a father-of-two of Hyacinth Street, Ossory Road, North Strand, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to unlawful possession of weapons at East Road, East Wall, on June 1.
Evidence was heard previously and when the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, a probation report was presented.
McCann had no previous convictions and co-operated with gardaí, his solicitor said.
What happened was a source of “enormous concern for his family” and was being treated extremely seriously in the household. McCann had not drunk since.
Judge Smyth said although it was serious, he would give McCann the benefit of the doubt and applied the Probation Act.
Earlier, the court heard gardaí saw McCann with an axe handle in the waistband of his trousers and he removed it when directed.
Gardaí saw another weapon and he also placed it on the ground.
The accused was “troubled” on the day and “some alcohol was taken”.
He could not explain why he had the weapons.
