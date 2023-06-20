Dublin garda (33) accused of breaking into colleague’s locker and stealing drugs

Holly Lane (33) appeared in court today charged with theft and possession of a drug for sale or supply

A garda has been accused of breaking into a colleague’s locker in a Dublin station and stealing a drugs exhibit that was stored there.

Holly Lane (33) appeared in court today charged with theft of cannabis and possession of the drug for sale or supply.

The case against her was adjourned for a court venue to be determined later, and for the accused to consider how she intends to plead.

Gda Lane is charged with causing criminal damage to a locker there; stealing a cannabis exhibit which was the property of another garda; simple possession of the drug, and having it with intent to sell or supply.

The offences are all alleged to have happened at Store Street garda station in the north city centre on December 12, 2021.

At Dublin District Court, Detective Inspector Mark Jordan told Judge Treasa Kelly he arrested the accused after meeting her by appointment at Coolock station at 2.15pm on June 2.

She was charged at 2.32pm that day and made no reply to any of the four counts after caution. Gda Lane was handed copies of the charge sheets and given garda station bail to appear in court today.

The charges against Gda Lane are under the Criminal Damage, Theft and Fraud Offences and Misuse of Drugs Acts.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case, Det Insp Jordan said. This means it can be dealt with at district court level if a judge accepts jurisdiction.

Otherwise, the accused would be sent forward to the circuit court which has tougher potential sentencing powers on conviction.

At the request of the accused’s solicitor, Judge Kelly ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence, to include any CCTV footage if available.

She remanded Gda Lane on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date in September, for the issue of jurisdiction to be considered.

The accused will also then be asked to indicate how she intends to plead to the charges. Gda Lane said “thank you” before leaving court.

There were no further applications made on her behalf.