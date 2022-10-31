Dublin father and son sent for trial on money laundering charges

A third accused, Kirsty Travers (26), is also facing trial on a money laundering charge.

A father and son have both been sent for trial accused of money laundering offences as well as possession of a stolen motorbike.

Jason Hennessy Snr (46) and his son Jason Hennessy Jnr (26) were served with the book of evidence when they appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Hennessy Snr and Mr Hennessy Jnr, both with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown, Dublin, are charged with possession of a stolen Suzuki motorbike on September 27, 2019.

Jason Hennessy Jnr faces money laundering charges relating to €11,200 and €4,150 in cash and an Audi motorbike

Mr Hennessy Snr is accused of possession of €3,050 which was the proceeds of crime at Bank of Ireland, Main Street in Blanchardstown on March 13, 2019.

Mr Hennessy Jnr is facing similar money laundering charges, relating to €11,200 and €4,150 in cash as well as an Audi motorbike on dates in February and April 2019.

Ms Travers, of Edgewood Lawns, Blanchardstown, is accused of handling or using property, namely a motor vehicle, which was the proceeds of crime at G.E.R. Car Sales, Balmoral, Co Meath on June 5, 2019.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who go forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave the three co-accused the formal alibi caution.

Defence solicitors John O’Doherty, Simon Fleming and Amanda Connolly, as well as three junior counsel, were assigned on free legal aid.

The judge ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to their solicitors.

He remanded the accused on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date next month.

The men and Ms Travers have not yet indicated a plea to the charges.