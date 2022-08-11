Dublin father and son face trial on money laundering charges

The accused, of Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown, are charged with possession of a stolen Suzuki motorbike on September 27, 2019.

A father and son have appeared in court charged with money laundering offences as well as possession of a stolen motorbike.

Jason Hennessy Snr (46) and his son Jason Hennessy Jnr (25) are facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court on the charges.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned both men’s cases to a date in October for the service of the book of evidence.

The accused, of Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown, are charged with possession of a stolen Suzuki motorbike on September 27, 2019.

Jason Snr is accused of possession of €3,050 which was the proceeds of crime at Bank of Ireland, Main Street in Blanchardstown on March 13, 2019.

Jason Jnr is facing similar money laundering charges, relating to €11,200 and €4,150 in cash as well as an Audi motorbike, on dates in February and April 2019.

Jason Hennessy Snr

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the circuit court on the charges, and she asked for an adjournment to October for the preparation of the book of evidence.

The defence applied for legal aid for Jason Snr, saying he earns €350 a week.

Sgt Callaghan asked for a full statement of means, and proof of the accused man’s earnings.

The court heard Jason Jnr was not working, and his solicitor also applied for free legal aid. There was no objection from gardaí and Judge Jones assigned a lawyer on legal aid.

The men have not yet indicated a plea to the charges.