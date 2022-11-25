Dublin driver accused of a number of hit-and-runs facing jury trial over damaging a car wash

A Dublin man accused of a number of hit-and-run offences and causing criminal damage to a car wash at a petrol station has been sent for jury trial.

Evan Clarke (30) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Castleknock Green in Castleknock, is charged with causing damage to a car wash at Circle K, Hartstown, Dublin 15 on November 19, 2019.

Mr Clarke is also charged with careless driving at the same time and place, and with driving without insurance or a driving licence.

He is further charged with two hit-and-run offences, namely failing to give appropriate information and failing to report an accident to gardaí, also at Circle K on November 10, 2019.

State solicitor Ruth Walsh said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave Mr Clarke the formal alibi caution. The judge also assigned defence solicitor Sandra Frayne and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh further ordered that a videocopy of an interview which gardaí conducted with Mr Clarke be provided to his legal team.

The accused has not yet indicated how he is pleading to the charges. He was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice in December.