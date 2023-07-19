Dublin driver (44) accused of pepper-spraying motorist after road crash

Adrian Hadamba is charged with possession and production of pepper spray as a weapon.

A motorist involved in a two-car road accident pepper-sprayed the other driver when he approached him to take the keys from his car, it is alleged.

Adrian Hadamba (44) is accused of producing the pepper spray as a weapon at the scene of the accident in north Dublin.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Hadamba, of Hampton Wood Avenue, Finglas, is charged with possession and production of pepper spray as a weapon.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Prospect Way, Glasnevin, on February 23, 2022.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told Judge Bryan Smyth that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Outlining the allegations, she said gardaí were called to a reported use of pepper spray in an assault on the day in question and arrived at Finglas Road to see the alleged victim covering his eyes, which were streaming.

The man and his wife told gardaí he had been pepper-sprayed numerous times and a passer-by was helping him wash the spray out of his eyes with water.

The court heard there had been a traffic accident and the man had gone to the accused’s car and removed the keys from the ignition. “When this was done the accused sprayed the injured party with the pepper spray,” the sergeant alleged.

The man did not attend hospital for any treatment.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court, instead of sending it to the circuit court which has tougher potential sentencing powers.

Defence barrister Tara McLoughlin said the prosecution had disclosed evidence previously and she sought an adjournment for the accused to consider a plea.

Mr Hadamba, who was not required to address the court, was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on a date in September.