Dublin domestic abuser threatened to ‘slap the jaw’ off victim’s pal

Dublin security worker Boles (24) subjected Jody to weekly assaults that included punching her, slamming her head against a wall, smothering her with a pillow, throwing her down stairs and spitting in her face.

These are the chilling messages posted by domestic abuser Jake Boles threatening to slap the head off a friend of his victim, Jody Duggan, after she left him.

Brave Jody, who was subjected to weekly assaults and coercive control at the hands of the vicious thug, has said she hopes the DPP appeal the leniency of his sentence after he walked free from court with a suspended sentence earlier this month.

Jody (22), from Ratoath, Co. Meath, has also revealed how she has been inundated with messages from other victims of domestic abuse and coercive control, who thanked her for speaking out in last week’s Sunday World after Boles’ got a suspended sentence.

Women’s Aid have said the lenient sentencing in the case sends a poor signal to other women experiencing domestic abuse.

Snapchat message threatening Jody's friend

Dublin security worker Boles (24) subjected Jody to weekly assaults that included punching her, slamming her head against a wall, smothering her with a pillow, throwing her down stairs and spitting in her face.

He also controlled nearly every aspect of her life, from where she could go and who she could see to what clothes she wore and what she could eat.

Boles, who was deemed to be at moderate risk of re-offending, was given a suspended sentence at Trim Circuit Court last Friday week after the court heard his new partner had recently given birth to their child; he had a steady job; had passed drug tests and was engaging in anger management and counselling.

We can reveal that even after Jody went to the gardaí about Boles in 2019, he still made threats to friends of hers.

In one message posted on Snapchat aimed at a male friend of Jody, he wrote: “When people don’t text you back but can text of the lads back and look at your story?? Little bitch I’ll slap the jaw off ye.”

In another message he wrote: “Watch your back pal.”

Another threatening message

As Jody revealed last week, Boles also contacted people she knew and threatened them after a safety order was in place barring him from contacting her.​

Jody said she was happy that she could finally speak publicly about what happened to her and expose Boles, who is originally from Balgriffin, in Dublin, for the thug he is but also feels the DPP should appeal the leniency of the sentence.

“I definitely want to see it; I don’t think the sentence he got was fair. He goes to counselling and anger management but it’s not by choice. He has no choice but to do that to get himself off.”​

While he only pleaded guilty to five assault charges, Jody said the true number was much higher.

“This was continuous. There was a lot more than that. It was every single week. I wasn’t told it was only going to be five assaults he pleaded guilty to.​

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said it was time for the justice system to adapt to the crimes of domestic abusers and hold them to account in a manner proportionate to the devastation they wreak on their victims.