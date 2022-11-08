Dublin doctor pleads guilty to distributing child abuse images
Dr Ronan Keogan pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography
A Dublin doctor has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child abuse material.
Dr Ronan Keogan of College Square, Terenure was due to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning .
Defence counsel, Lorcan Staines SC, indicated a jury would not be required and his client was going to plead guilty.
Keogan (50) pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography at an unknown location within the State on March 26, 2017.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing three child pornography images at an address in Templeogue, Dublin, on May 15, 2017.
Read more
Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, indicated to the court that Keogan is no longer living at the Terenure address due to some “unwanted attention” from the public.
Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of January 20 next year and remanded Keogan on continuing bail.
A no publicity order was previously imposed on the case at Dublin District Court but this order was lifted when the case came to the Circuit Court following queries from media organisations.
Today's Headlines
CRIME WORLD | Episode 183: The evidence about threats issued by the Kinahan Cartel in wake of Regency shooting
RIP | Harry Potter sorting hat star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
'Stab wounds' | Woman quizzed after man (30s) dies after stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin
flower power | James McClean responds to Graeme Souness ‘get on with it’ comments over poppy
Hits and missus | Jealous hubby who hired hitman to murder wife’s online pals says he ‘just went crazy’
Rematch | Love Island star rumoured to have reunited with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly
'Under threat' | Builder accused of helping Regency murder gang says he knew two top Kinahan lieutenants
Suspect held | Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in west Dublin was ‘well known to victim’
rule change | Minimum wage of €430 per week to be introduced for League of Ireland players
sick images | Dublin doctor pleads guilty to distributing child abuse images