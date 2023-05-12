Dublin DJ makes history as she hits number one spot on Spotify chart

The 26-year-old musician, singer and songwriter shot to fame last year as the vocalist on the dance duo Belters Only smash hit, Make Me Feel Good

IRISH DJ Jazzy has become the first Irish female artist to hit number one on the Spotify Ireland Top 50 Chart, since the streaming platform was launched in Ireland in 2012.

Achieving this incredible milestone with her debut single, Giving Me, Dubliner Jazzy knocked Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle off the top spot this week.

Giving Me was released in March and has already been streamed 1.7 million times in Ireland.

The 26-year-old musician, singer and songwriter shot to fame last year as the vocalist on the dance duo Belters Only smash hit, Make Me Feel Good, which was number one in Ireland and reached No 4 in the UK charts alongside artists such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.

It has led to the rising star landing her own record deal with Polydor records in Britain and the chance to have a major career.

Jazzy

But Jazzy, one of two daughters raised single-handedly by their mum in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, recently told sundayworld.com that she credits her local St Agnes’ Primary School on Armagh Road with giving her the skills to climb the ladder, thanks to their initiative called The Music Project.

In 2006, Sister Bernadette Sweeney, former principal at St. Agnes’ Primary School, and Dr. Joanna Crooks, former director of the National Youth Orchestra, established The Music Project to give the children of St. Agnes’ and Scoil Colm Primary schools an opportunity to gain access to the world of classical music via the violin.

They raised funds to purchase 30 violins and this eventually led to the formation of the St. Agnes’ & Scoil Colm School Orchestra. The project began with each class being given a weekly violin lesson by volunteer music teachers.

Young Irish DJ duo Belters Only set to top British chart with hit Make Me Feel Good

Now flying high in the world of music, Jazzy tells sundayworld.com: “I have to thank that music programme. I honestly don’t know if I’d be doing music today if it wasn’t for that programme, it’s amazing.

“I loved it and I stuck with it. Everybody knew me around the area and they called me ‘the girl with the violin’. They’d always see me walking up and down the road with the violin case. I did all my grades and then I actually went back to that school to be an assistant violin teacher with the teacher that taught me.”

Jazzy says she has already achieved more than she imagined. “When I was young the neighbours used to be saying, ‘oh, you’re going to be famous!’, and I never actually thought anything of it. But those people are definitely after manifesting it for me. I’m really after topping what I thought I was going to be doing.”