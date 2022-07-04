Dublin dad spared criminal record after breaking man’s elbow in GAA club row
A father-of-two who pushed his ex-partner’s new boyfriend to the ground, causing him to break his elbow, in a row at a GAA club has been spared a criminal record.
Ciaran Stone (48) had been finding it difficult to come to terms with seeing the two together at his local club when he got into a struggle with the man. The victim suffered an “unfortunate” fall, landing on his elbow, a court heard.
Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving Stone without a recorded conviction, after he paid €3,340 in compensation and medical expenses to the victim.
A restorative justice report was also positive, the judge noted, and although the case was serious, Stone had dealt with it “very fairly”.
Stone, a college estate supervisor from Dunard Road in Cabra, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.
Dublin District Court heard the accused and victim were socialising at St Finbarr’s GAA Club, Cabra, on September 12, 2020. There was a “heated debate” and both men stepped outside to settle the argument.
A struggle ensued, the accused pushed the other man to the ground and he suffered a fracture to his right arm, which required surgery.
Stone had been in a relationship with a woman. After that ended, she and the other man began a new relationship, the court heard.
Stone regretted the assault, was “mortified” and had no previous convictions.
The accused had a responsible job that required garda vetting, his solicitor said, asking the judge not to convict Stone.
