Dublin dad allegedly threw €50k worth of drugs off balcony during garda raid

A FATHER of two allegedly threw a one-kilogramme pack of cannabis from his balcony during a €50,000 drug raid in Dublin, a court heard.

Daniel Gallagher, 32, of Ballyogen Vale, D18, appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court yesterday, charged with three counts of possessing drugs for sale or supply at his home.

Dun Laoghaire Drugs Unit Garda David Buckley objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case, and he alleged the accused was caught "red-handed" on Thursday.

Garda Buckley said the charges involved €45,000 of cannabis, cocaine worth €4,270 and €690 of ecstasy tablets.

He alleged that as gardai attempted entry, the accused went onto a balcony at the rear of his home and threw a package, which was recovered.

The court heard it contained a kilogramme of cannabis and a similar amount was found in a press with weighing scales, phones and bagging.

He agreed with defence solicitor Brian Tunney that his client would face a lengthy wait until trial, which was expected to be at the higher level in the Circuit Court.

Mr Tunney submitted that his client had a young family to support, enjoyed the presumption of innocence and would obey strict conditions if released.

Judge Power granted bail in his bond of €200 and said that a €5,000 in independent surety would have to be approved.

On release, he must sign on daily at a garda station.

The judge granted legal aid and remanded Mr Gallagher in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are to be sought.