Dublin dad accused of choking and hitting partner with hammer bailed despite garda objections

Graham Radford (34) of Dolphin House, Rialto is also accused of smashing her face into a wall, “bursting” her nose

It was alleged Graham Radford also used a hammer in attack

A dad-of-one attacked his partner with a hammer and sweeping brush and smashed her face into a wall, “bursting” her nose, it is alleged.

Graham Radford (34) is also accused of grabbing the woman around the neck and choking her on the kitchen floor in two assaults at their home.

He was granted bail despite garda objections when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Radford, of Dolphin House, Rialto, is charged with seriously assaulting the mother of his child on January 6 and 7.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda alleged the woman had maintained that in the first alleged incident, the accused threw her on the kitchen floor and choked her until she passed out.

He had his hands around her neck, the woman said.

In the second alleged assault, the woman claimed that when she told the accused she was leaving, he grabbed a hammer from the kitchen press and hit her on the elbow with it.

After he dropped the hammer, she said, he “chased me and tried to hit me on the head with a sweeping brush”.

She said she blocked it with her arms and he hit her full force to the right arm. He also smashed her face into a wall and “my nose burst”.

The court heard the accused and the alleged victim had been in an on-off relationship and had a young daughter.

The woman, whose arm was in a sling, gave evidence she was in fear for her life.

The defence put it to her that the majority of her injuries were self-inflicted.

“I did not bust my nose up or hit myself with a sweeping brush and a hammer,” the woman replied. “I did not do these things to myself”.

Applying for bail, the defence said the allegations were uncorroborated.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused on bail on strict conditions.

The woman said “that is a f**king joke” and cried as she left the court.