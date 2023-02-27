Dublin dad (21) found with Kinder egg full of crack cocaine is spared jail

Glen Behan (21) received as a six-month suspended sentence

Glen Behan had the drug when gardaí searched him on noticing he seemed nervous after a suspected drugs transaction. Photo: Paddy Cummins

A father-of-one caught with a Kinder egg full of crack cocaine has been spared jail for drug dealing in Dublin city centre.

Glen Behan (21) had the drug when gardaí searched him on noticing he seemed nervous after a suspected drugs transaction.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

Behan, with an address at Dermot O’Dwyer House, Dublin 7 pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard plainclothes gardaí were on patrol at Millennium Walk at 3.40pm on February 3, 2021. They saw a suspected drugs transaction between two individuals, with money changing hands.

Glen Behan had the drug when gardaí searched him on noticing he seemed nervous after a suspected drugs transaction. Photo: Paddy Cummins

​When approached, Behan appeared nervous and attempted to walk away. He was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station where he was found with a Kinder egg containing 14 street deals of crack cocaine.

The accused, who was 19 at the time of the offence, had had an addiction but had since gone for treatment and now had a full-time job, his solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.

He had no offences of this type in his past, she said.

“It’s a serious matter, crack cocaine,” the judge said.

Ms Bambury said Behan had turned his life around and was now clean of drugs. He had made the decision of his own volition without anyone pushing him into it.

Judge Smyth said a custodial sentence was warranted but he suspended the sentence.