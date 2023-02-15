Dublin crack dealer (30) who tried to flee from gardai on e-scooter is jailed

The court heard Kayleigh Ryan had 147 previous convictions, most of which were theft-related.

A crack cocaine dealer was caught by gardaí as she left the scene of a city centre “transaction” on an electric scooter.

Kayleigh Ryan (30) had four deals of crack on her when she was stopped in Dublin city centre.

Judge Bryan Smyth jailed her for six months when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

Ryan, with an address at Pearse Street in the south city centre pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard gardaí on patrol at Aston Quay on October 24, 2021 saw the accused in a suspicious transaction with several drug users.

When gardaí approached, she tried to leave on an electric scooter but was stopped and searched.

Ryan had crack cocaine worth €120 on her. The court heard she had 147 previous convictions, most of which were theft-related.

The accused had been clean but “slipped” at the time of the offence, her lawyer said.

She accepted she came before the court with a “significant history of offending”.

Judge Smyth said a custodial sentence was warranted and jailed the accused, setting recognisances in the event of an appeal.