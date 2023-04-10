Dublin conman who scammed flat hunters out of deposits gets suspended sentence

Anthony Dunne (63) created a fake page and victims paid up to €1,000 to secure an apartment that was never available

A fraudster scammed apartment hunters into paying deposits on a property that he falsely advertised to let on Facebook.

Anthony Dunne (63) created a fake page and victims paid up to €1,000 to secure an apartment that was never available, a court heard.

Giving him an eight-month suspended sentence, Judge Bryan Smyth said it was a serious offence and a “distasteful” thing to do.

Dunne, a father-of-two with an address at Generator Hostel, Smithfield, pleaded guilty to deception, inducing several victims to pay a combined €2,200 on dates between April 24 and 28, 2018.

Garda Philip Collins told Dublin District Court the case centred on an accommodation fraud over a property on Upper Gardiner Street.

Dunne created a false Facebook account to advertise rooms for rent and a number of victims paid cash deposits of €300 to €1,000 to secure accommodation.

When they realised there was no accommodation to rent they tried to contact the accused but got no response.

He had never been in a position to house the victims, but had falsely advertised the property and made no attempt to return their money.

Dunne said he was not the perpetrator of the ruse but acted as an intermediary, his solicitor said.

He handed the money to someone else and did not profit from it.

Judge Smyth asked the garda if this was the case. Gda Collins said he did not accept that Dunne was an intermediary.

“From my investigation, he was the instigator of it,” he said.

The accused might have contested the case had the DPP not directed it could only be dealt with in the district court on a guilty plea, the defence said.

Dunne was on social welfare but had got the money together by doing odd jobs to pay compensation.

“It’s a very distasteful thing to do,” Judge Smyth said.