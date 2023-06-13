Dublin carpenter pleads guilty after using tools to cut clamp off his car

Lee Kennedy (23) pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage

A driver who cut a clamp off his car was “frustrated” at being told to wait two hours on a hot day to have it removed, a court has heard.

Lee Kennedy (23), a carpenter, used his tools to illegally cut the clamp after he returned to find it on his car in a paid parking area.

A judge told him he could avoid a criminal record if he paid €100 compensation to the clamping service and another €200 to charity.

Kennedy, of Limekiln Avenue, Greenhills, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain told Dublin District Court the incident happened at Rathdown Avenue, Terenure, on May 7. Gardaí were called to the scene to find that a clamp chain had been cut and it was lying on the ground.

Dublin Street Parking Services was working in the area on behalf of Dublin City Council and had put the clamp on a vehicle registered to Kennedy.

Gardaí went to the accused’s home address and he admitted cutting the clamp from his car.

He had no previous convictions and was fully co-operative.

Kennedy had not known it was paid parking and was with his girlfriend and a dog, defence solicitor Paddy McGarry said.

It was a hot day and he was told it would be two hours before the clamp could be removed, the court heard.

He “got frustrated” and had his carpentry tools with him.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case and said she would strike the charge out if Kennedy paid €100 compensation and made a €200 charity donation.