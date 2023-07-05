Dublin bus driver who sheared roof off double decker in collision with bridge is discharged

No one was injured when the bus carrying 17 passengers, including 15 school children, crashed into a bridge

A bus driver who struck a rail bridge last year, effectively shearing the top off a double decker bus, has been discharged from the indictment at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

No one was injured when a double decker bus carrying 17 passengers, including 15 school children, crashed into a bridge at Moyne Road, Baldoyle on March 7, 2022.

Francis Leonard (60) was driving the bus to a sports game at the time.

Leonard, of St Catherine's Crescent, Rush, Co. Dublin pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle under a rail bridge, where the height of the vehicle exceeded the height of the bridge, as indicated by traffic signs.

At a court sitting today, Judge Orla Crowe discharged Leonard from the indictment and said he had complied with all conditions imposed on him at a previous hearing.

In February of this year, Judge Crowe deferred sentence for three months under Section 100 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for a case to be deferred and then discharged if a defendant met certain conditions.

Leonard had to pay a €500 fine, to keep the peace and not come to negative garda attention, especially in relation to road traffic offences.

During this hearing, Judge Crowe noted that none of the passengers had been injured in the incident although there had been extensive damage to the bus and its top had been effectively “sheared off”. She said there had been no significant damage to the bridge.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Leonard had stepped in at short notice on the day in question to drive the bus. It was envisioned that he would drive a single deck bus, but he was asked instead to take a double decker.

Leonard intended to follow another route, which would have taken the bus over the bridge. However, due to roadworks, he had to change the route while driving.

There was a yield system in operation and Leonard stopped the bus to allow a car to pass. The bus was travelling at low speed when it struck the bridge.

No one was sitting upstairs in the bus at the time and no injuries were reported. An inspection of the bridge identified minor chipping and scraping, but no structural damage. Photos were handed to the court.

The bridge has 12ft 8inchs (3.85m) of clearance while the bus was 14ft 3inch (4.35m) in height. There were three signs stating the bridge's height on the road in advance of the bridge.

Leonard contacted gardaí and Irish Rail and handed over all his documents, including driving licence, which were all in order. He has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since this incident.

An investigating garda agreed with Karl Monahan BL, defending, that Leonard had stopped the bus and inspected it following the bridge strike. He then moved the vehicle to a nearby yard, where it would not cause an obstruction.

The garda agreed with defence counsel that Leonard was breathalysed at the scene and was found to be clear.

Mr Monahan told the court that the bus company is a family business and the defendant would help out from time to time. Leonard has been a bus driver for 43 years, mainly of single deck buses, and has never had an incident.

Counsel said Leonard was accustomed to driving single deck buses and the height of the double decker bus didn't register with him. Leonard stopped immediately after the incident, as his primary concern was for the passengers, the court heard.

Defence counsel said this was a “lapse of judgement” on his client's part, for which he was apologetic. Leonard was “distraught” following this incident, defence counsel said, adding that his client had suffered with stress and anxiety afterwards.

Leonard has two adult children and his wife came to court to support him. A number of references were handed to the court on his behalf.

Leonard has a long work history and works as an aircraft maintenance engineer, the court heard.