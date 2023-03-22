Dublin builder pleads guilty after beating unhappy customer over the head with pipe

Joe Comiskey (61) was told to pay €1,500 in compensation or he would be jailed for a month for “this carry on”

A builder beat an unhappy customer with a plumbing pipe in a dispute over renovation work he had done on the victim’s house.

Joe Comiskey (61) went to the man’s workplace swinging a Wavin pipe, striking him on the head and leaving him with cuts and bruises.

A court heard there had been “nasty” texts sent “to and fro” before the attack and Comiskey believed he had done a good job and was being taken advantage of.

Judge Gerard Jones told him to pay €1,500 in compensation or he would be jailed for a month for “this carry on.”

Comiskey, of Strawberry Beds, Dublin pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to assault causing harm to the man and producing a pipe as a weapon in the course of a dispute.

The incident happened at a business in Lucan on October 30, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the accused had carried out renovations at the home of the victim and his wife and they were having difficulty with the heating system.

A dispute began via text messages and phone calls over the issue.

Comiskey got one of his friends to drive him in a van to the premises where the victim was present.

“He had a Wavin pipe with him, he approached (the victim) and began swinging the pipe at him,” Sgt Callaghan said.

The man was hit three to four times, causing injuries to the right side of his head near his temple.

There had been a dispute over building work and “nasty text messages were sent to and fro,” defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.

Comiskey felt he had done a good job and that the victims were “trying to take advantage of him”.​

Judge Jones said if the compensation was paid he would put Comiskey on a one-year peace bond.

“If not, he can come packed for Mountjoy,” he added.