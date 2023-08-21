Dublin beautician who assaulted doorman and smashed shop window spared jail

Deirdre Regan (46) also admitted shoplifting from the same store and other premises in a spate of four thefts.

A trainee beautician threw a sign at a supermarket window and aggressively pushed a doorman when she was asked to leave.

Regan, of Newtown Court, Belcamp Lane, Coolock, pleaded guilty to theft, assault, criminal damage, possession of drugs and public order offences in several incidents.

Judge Joanne Carroll gave her a four-month suspended sentence.

“She has caused considerable hardship for that supermarket, it’s no wonder they didn’t want her there,” the judge said.​​​​​​

Dublin District Court heard Regan went to Fresh supermarket at Northern Cross, Malahide Road on May 21. She was asked to leave by security when she became aggressive and threw a sign at the window, cracking it. The damage cost €1,500. A security guard tried to move her out of the shop and she pushed him and tried to grab his badge.

When she was arrested and taken to Coolock garda station, a small number of Alprazolam pills were found in her clothing.

Regan admitted shoplifting charges, including an incident at the same Fresh supermarket on another date, when she stole €43 of alcohol. She took clothes and food at Tesco in Clarehall and Dunnes Stores at Northside Shopping Centre.

She was arrested for acting in a threatening and abusive manner to gardaí, who were called to a domestic incident in Darndale on March 1, 2019.

Regan had a difficulty with alcohol, but she was no longer drinking and was sorry for what she did, her lawyer said.